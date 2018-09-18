Age Concern Highlights Sponsors & Partners

Bernews - Thursday, September 18, 2018

Age Concern highlighted their local businesses and community partners at their annual general meeting. A spokesperson said, âAge Concern...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Delegation Promotes Bermuda Shipping Industry

Delegation Promotes Bermuda Shipping Industry

45 Minute Video: Meeting On Seniors & Housing

MJM Designated Bermuda Law Firm In Globalaw

MJM Designated Bermuda Law Firm In Globalaw

Trott Duncan names McKervey a director

Delroy Duncan named to head Bar Association



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A festival for young readers

MOBOs on hold

Sly's drum roll for 'Joe Joe'

Singjay Ronnie Thwaites arrested

Dance with a different complexion

The Ashe Company heads to Toronto

Blind choreographer's sight set on teaching

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, September 27, 2018

Smith on target again as Lewes advance in Cup

Posts up for grabs at BFA Congress

Early birthday present for Dakari

Bermuda come unstuck against Italians

One day at a time for Hood post-Muzzy

Bermuda Flag Football League Season To Start

POLITICS more
Video: Sept 27th Bernews Morning Newsflash

No more suffering in silence: the teenager who got politicians talking about periods

Cannonier attacks PLP spending

Business as usual today

No work today says PM Skerrit

Update: No National Shutdown order issued

Argo Group Releases 2018 Mid-Year Report

BUSINESS more
US rate rise to cost some island borrowers

Fintech billionaire to speak at free event

Balance Of Payments, International Investment

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 26 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 26 2018

Argo Group Releases 2018 Mid-Year Report

IMF increases Argentina crisis loan from $50 to $57 billion

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
India's top court rules adultery no longer a crime

Bar owner warns about police powers

Absence of key witness led to murder retrial

Making loitering a criminal offence is not the answer

Trump praises 'beautiful' letter from Kim as he relaxes nuclear weapons demands

Four universities to unveil tech innovations at UNDP summit

Mexico president-elect vows probe on 43

RELATED STORIES
Delegation Promotes Bermuda Shipping Industry

Delegation Promotes Bermuda Shipping Industry

45 Minute Video: Meeting On Seniors & Housing

MJM Designated Bermuda Law Firm In Globalaw

MJM Designated Bermuda Law Firm In Globalaw

Trott Duncan names McKervey a director

Delroy Duncan named to head Bar Association

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...