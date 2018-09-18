Impending market closure has vendor worried sick

Jamaica Star - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

After selling in the Constant Spring Market for more than 45 years, Alberta Palmer is at a loss for words as to what she will do after its demolition.Palmer told THE STAR that she was given nerves and pressure pills after the relocation announcement...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
'We're not moving' ... Constant Spring sellers defiant

We have no rights - Shop operators in the Constant Spring Market say they have nowhere to go

Darkness in market exposed elderly vendor to fake money

KSAMC pledges quick repair to Papine Market after fire

Red Hills Rd residents upset at MP amid eviction order

‘Downtown’ hairdressers say KSAC has no plans for them

Historic Linstead Market in dreadful state



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Williams-Charles To Speak At ‘Dive In Festival’

Boasy Tuesdayz turns 10

Chi Ching Ching tells life story in 'Turning Tables'

Buju Banton tour announcement excites fans

Anthony Haynes is a student of music

Chris Gayle hosts big bash

Video grows into glorious short film

SPORTS more
Video: World Masters Ball Hockey Press Launch

Video: World Masters Ball Hockey Press Launch

Ryan Parris Scores In Acadia Axemen Victory

Chris Gayle hosts big bash

Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records launches first UK restaurant

Commercial & Mixed Majors Bowling Leagues

Sport Scoreboard, September 26, 2018

POLITICS more
Top Colombian officials for Jamaica ganja conference

Sept 29: PLP To Hold ‘Women in Politics’ Event

OBA Leadership Elections Set For October 12th

Sept 29: PLP To Hold ‘Women in Politics’ Event

OBA Leadership Elections Set For October 12th

Cannonier to purge OBA of UBP remnants

Why we should be concerned about ACEs

BUSINESS more
Williams-Charles To Speak At ‘Dive In Festival’

SSL Scholarships For Cox, Butler & Burchall

Canned-cocktails maker inspired by Bermuda

Frontier named islands top employer

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 25 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 25 2018

AXA XL Announced Two Senior Promotions

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Top Colombian officials for Jamaica ganja conference

Rape prosecutions fall despite police reports rising

Third monkeypox victim is healthcare worker who treated infected patient

They did not deserve this - Killer's family mourns death of mother, daughter

Killer says bye while sinking in Rio Cobre

Court to summon minister in bird-shooting case

May Pen Mayor pleased with declining crime rate

RELATED STORIES
'We're not moving' ... Constant Spring sellers defiant

We have no rights - Shop operators in the Constant Spring Market say they have nowhere to go

Darkness in market exposed elderly vendor to fake money

KSAMC pledges quick repair to Papine Market after fire

Red Hills Rd residents upset at MP amid eviction order

‘Downtown’ hairdressers say KSAC has no plans for them

Historic Linstead Market in dreadful state

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Also do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...