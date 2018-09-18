Briefing | Cannabis cultivation and consumption pattern in Jamaica 2017 - 2018

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

Fifty-three per cent of cannabis enthusiasts want Jamaica to fully legalise cannabis while 27 per cent want Jamaica to legalise but with strict controls. Only 18 per cent are content with the current state of decriminalisation and two per cent want...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cannabis cultivation and consumption pattern in Jamaica 2017 - 2018

Jamaica advised to standardise ganja

Laying down the law with cannabis

Briefing | No confidence, no trust in the Cannabis Licensing Authority

Legal Scoop | Review of ganja law welcome - Loopholes allow you to possess more than five ounces of the weed legally

Canadian investors show interest in local ganja

US drug policy fuels push for legal ganja worldwide



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Celine Dion to end Vegas residency

Rosario Dawson bans her daughter from using social media

Rosario Dawson bans her daughter from using social media

A place where magic lives

Not your average class

Cosby is declared a 'sexually violent predator'

Life will surprise you

SPORTS more
Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records to the world

Laurie Foster | Sports and academics should coexist

Francis makes his move - 400m star confirms departure from local track club to US outfit

Roach leaves tour after grandmother dies

Rutherford among Windies stars for Sharjah tournament

Don't oppose Nunes' Dontae

Lampard's Derby stun Man United

POLITICS more
JDF boss wants amendments to ZOSO legislation

'Walk For The Cure' this Sunday

Malaysia government to review Australia rare earths plant

Cosby is declared a 'sexually violent predator'

Roach leaves tour after grandmother dies

What are the Political Implications of the Ministry of National Security Saying ‘Yes’ to the I.C.J.?

PM to Return to Belize on Thursday

BUSINESS more
With genetic tweak, mosquito population made extinct

Venezuela's retrogressing economy

Argentina to get more IMF funds, won't default — Macri

Argentina's central bank chief resigns

Nike reports higher profits but growth slows in China

US, Mexico ready to sign new NAFTA without Canada — US official

US consumer confidence approaches all-time high

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
SOE defence

Cosby is declared a 'sexually violent predator'

Lampard's Derby stun Man United

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Clamp down on Half-Way-Tree Road phone thieves

Police Search Special Constable’s Residence in PG

1 Man Charged for the Rape of a Woman

Accused of Shooting at Cops, Kenrick Longsworth Hendy Hands Himself Over to Police

RELATED STORIES
Cannabis cultivation and consumption pattern in Jamaica 2017 - 2018

Jamaica advised to standardise ganja

Laying down the law with cannabis

Briefing | No confidence, no trust in the Cannabis Licensing Authority

Legal Scoop | Review of ganja law welcome - Loopholes allow you to possess more than five ounces of the weed legally

Canadian investors show interest in local ganja

US drug policy fuels push for legal ganja worldwide

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...