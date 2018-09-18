ECJ embarks on elector verification exercise

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) will begin a special elector verification exercise to update the voters' list next month. The aim of the exercise is to accelerate the identification and removal of electors on the current voters' list who...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PNP welcomes ECJ's elector verification exercise

ECJ embarks on elector verification exercise

Electoral Commission adds close to 20,000 new voters

Concerned Electoral Commission moving to woo voters after low election turnout

Anyone Can Check The Voters’ List

ECJ publishes updated voters' list

ECJ conducting voter verification



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Rosario Dawson bans her daughter from using social media

Rosario Dawson bans her daughter from using social media

A place where magic lives

Not your average class

Cosby is declared a 'sexually violent predator'

Life will surprise you

UK artiste Jesta takes on JA - And makes no joke about it

SPORTS more
Laurie Foster | Sports and academics should coexist

Francis makes his move - 400m star confirms departure from local track club to US outfit

Roach leaves tour after grandmother dies

Rutherford among Windies stars for Sharjah tournament

Don't oppose Nunes' Dontae

Lampard's Derby stun Man United

Sports and academics should coexist

POLITICS more
Malaysia government to review Australia rare earths plant

Cosby is declared a 'sexually violent predator'

Roach leaves tour after grandmother dies

What are the Political Implications of the Ministry of National Security Saying ‘Yes’ to the I.C.J.?

PM to Return to Belize on Thursday

PNP welcomes ECJ's elector verification exercise

Final Call to Re-Register

BUSINESS more
Malaysia government to review Australia rare earths plant

SIA named Caribbean's leading airport for 10th consecutive year at World Travel Awards

High regional participation slated for Canex 2018

IDB launches Blue Tech Challenge; up to US$2M in funding for blue economy proposals

More than 7,000 new hotel rooms over next two years, says Bartlett

Jamaica Customs on target to implement WTO agreement

The Galaxy Note9 arrives in Jamaica

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
SOE defence

Cosby is declared a 'sexually violent predator'

Lampard's Derby stun Man United

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Clamp down on Half-Way-Tree Road phone thieves

Police Search Special Constable’s Residence in PG

1 Man Charged for the Rape of a Woman

Accused of Shooting at Cops, Kenrick Longsworth Hendy Hands Himself Over to Police

RELATED STORIES
PNP welcomes ECJ's elector verification exercise

ECJ embarks on elector verification exercise

Electoral Commission adds close to 20,000 new voters

Concerned Electoral Commission moving to woo voters after low election turnout

Anyone Can Check The Voters’ List

ECJ publishes updated voters' list

ECJ conducting voter verification

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...