BRA to sell 69 properties

Nation News - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) is cracking down on property owners who owe Government millions of dollars in land tax. From November, the state entity will start selling, via public auction,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Good response to BRA Tax Fair

Land tax shock

‘Comply or face court’

Govt bears down on tax cheats

Clearance before land sale likely

BRA, land tax defaulters in talks

BRA to auction 28 properties



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Rosario Dawson bans her daughter from using social media

A place where magic lives

Not your average class

Cosby is declared a 'sexually violent predator'

Life will surprise you

UK artiste Jesta takes on JA - And makes no joke about it

Shiona Turini Working On HBO’s ‘Insecure’

SPORTS more
Roach leaves tour after grandmother dies

Rutherford among Windies stars for Sharjah tournament

Don't oppose Nunes' Dontae

Lampard's Derby stun Man United

Sports and academics should coexist

Green Pond looking to end Cornwall's perfect run

Silver for Tomlinson, Kane in doubles

POLITICS more
Cosby is declared a 'sexually violent predator'

Roach leaves tour after grandmother dies

What are the Political Implications of the Ministry of National Security Saying ‘Yes’ to the I.C.J.?

PM to Return to Belize on Thursday

PNP welcomes ECJ's elector verification exercise

Final Call to Re-Register

Premier In NY For Meetings & Concordia Summit

BUSINESS more
Michael Kors buys Versace for US$2b

Europe tech firms urge tougher rules to offset US dominance

Instagram co-founders resign from social media company

Venezuela first lady added to sanctions list

Argentina central bank chief resigns amid - IMF negotiations

A call for action on radical growth of NIS pension roll

CAC 2000 scouting for temporary location away from roadworks

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Cosby is declared a 'sexually violent predator'

Lampard's Derby stun Man United

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Clamp down on Half-Way-Tree Road phone thieves

Police Search Special Constable’s Residence in PG

1 Man Charged for the Rape of a Woman

Accused of Shooting at Cops, Kenrick Longsworth Hendy Hands Himself Over to Police

Caught on Video: 2 Students Manhandled by Officers

RELATED STORIES
Good response to BRA Tax Fair

Land tax shock

‘Comply or face court’

Govt bears down on tax cheats

Clearance before land sale likely

BRA, land tax defaulters in talks

BRA to auction 28 properties

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...