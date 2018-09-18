Belize Network of N.G.O.’s Launches I.C.J. Online Survey

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

As the I.C.J. Referendum campaign intensifies, the Belize Network of N.G.O.âs launched an online I.C.J. survey last week Thursday. The aim of the survey according to N.G.O. Senator Osmany Salas [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
G.O.B. Says Yes to I.C.J., But DPM Says Belizeans Not Crazy if They Vote No

Incoming Integrity Chair was Vetted by PM and Opposition Leader, Says U.D.P. Senator

N.G.O. Senator Joins in on Government Condemnation

Why Re-Registration is Important for N.G.O. Community

Finally, Osmany Salas Takes Seat as N.G.O. Senator

13th Senator Speaks on Disappointment of Freeze-Out

N.G.O.s Have Concerns About Amendments



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Shiona Turini Working On HBO’s ‘Insecure’

BTA: Gombey Festival Package For Visitors

Tourists invited to Gombey Festival

BTA: Gombey Festival Package For Visitors

Bidding war over a home can be stressful

Sharing great Memories with Bob Clarke

Talking dancehall with Lenky Marsden

SPORTS more
Football: Bermuda To Play Sint Maarten

Football: Bermuda To Play Sint Maarten

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: There may be hope for West Indies cricket

Live Video: Hockey, Bermuda vs Czech Republic

Live Video: Hockey, Bermuda vs Czech Republic

Watch World Masters Ball Hockey here #8211 live!

Bill Cosby gets three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault

POLITICS more
PNP welcomes ECJ's elector verification exercise

Final Call to Re-Register

Premier In NY For Meetings & Concordia Summit

UPDATE: Cosby denied bail; to be locked up immediately

Bridge designs to go on display

Holness calls for a more peaceful world at UN summit

Court grants subpoenas for Daryl Vaz, Peter Knight, Danville Walker in bird hunting case

BUSINESS more
BTA To Feature Businesses In Winter Guides

Butterfield shares edge higher

Clinton Paynter Wins Free Digicel Internet & TV

Norwegian Encore & Gem Ships To Visit In 2020

Clinton Paynter Wins Free Digicel Internet & TV

Moniz promoted at Axa XL

Premier & First Atlantic Technical Integration

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
O-Wrap: Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years... JDF to get more vehicles... SOE reduces extortion in downtown Kingston

Security Forces report seizure of 15 firearms, 140 rounds over 72 hours

Police in the dock for giving people the chance to spend Halloween in Fred West's cell

Teen mom, baby reported missing

Police investigate discovery of body in Atkinson

Theft of JPS equipment disrupts water supply in St Catherine

Lower murder rate main marker of state of emergency impact – police commissioner

RELATED STORIES
G.O.B. Says Yes to I.C.J., But DPM Says Belizeans Not Crazy if They Vote No

Incoming Integrity Chair was Vetted by PM and Opposition Leader, Says U.D.P. Senator

N.G.O. Senator Joins in on Government Condemnation

Why Re-Registration is Important for N.G.O. Community

Finally, Osmany Salas Takes Seat as N.G.O. Senator

13th Senator Speaks on Disappointment of Freeze-Out

N.G.O.s Have Concerns About Amendments

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...