UN Laughs at Trump to his face

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

In delivering a speech to the United Nations bragging about the accomplishments of America under his presidency the assembly laughed out loud according to a yahoo news report. âIn less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Mugabe at UN stands up to 'Giant Gold Goliath' Trump

Trump threatens to destroy North Korea

Trump calls on UN to reform

Donald Trump addresses Congress for first time and is expected to call for overhaul of US health care system

Trump gets last laugh

US will ‘do what we must’ on Iran, Ban Ki-moon opposes threats

Indian court tells laughter group to zip it



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BTA: Gombey Festival Package For Visitors

Tourists invited to Gombey Festival

BTA: Gombey Festival Package For Visitors

Bidding war over a home can be stressful

Sharing great Memories with Bob Clarke

Talking dancehall with Lenky Marsden

Singjay Ronnie Thwaites wanted

SPORTS more
Live Video: Hockey, Bermuda vs Czech Republic

Live Video: Hockey, Bermuda vs Czech Republic

Watch World Masters Ball Hockey here #8211 live!

Bill Cosby gets three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault

DEAR BELLA: My wife eats like a pig

This Day in History - September 25

William White Scores For Narpes In Finland

POLITICS more
Premier In NY For Meetings & Concordia Summit

UPDATE: Cosby denied bail; to be locked up immediately

Bridge designs to go on display

Holness calls for a more peaceful world at UN summit

Court grants subpoenas for Daryl Vaz, Peter Knight, Danville Walker in bird hunting case

Marshall is the acting PM

Parliament meets today to complete process for St Catherine SOE extension

BUSINESS more
BTA To Feature Businesses In Winter Guides

Butterfield shares edge higher

Clinton Paynter Wins Free Digicel Internet & TV

Norwegian Encore & Gem Ships To Visit In 2020

Clinton Paynter Wins Free Digicel Internet & TV

Moniz promoted at Axa XL

Premier & First Atlantic Technical Integration

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Police investigate discovery of body in Atkinson

Theft of JPS equipment disrupts water supply in St Catherine

Lower murder rate main marker of state of emergency impact – police commissioner

Watch World Masters Ball Hockey here #8211 live!

UPDATE: Cosby denied bail; to be locked up immediately

Police probe probably suicide case

Opposition Leader concerned at haste to pass marijuana bills

RELATED STORIES
Mugabe at UN stands up to 'Giant Gold Goliath' Trump

Trump threatens to destroy North Korea

Trump calls on UN to reform

Donald Trump addresses Congress for first time and is expected to call for overhaul of US health care system

Trump gets last laugh

US will ‘do what we must’ on Iran, Ban Ki-moon opposes threats

Indian court tells laughter group to zip it

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...