School bus driver bailed for wounding student

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

A school bus driver accused of wounding a 14-year-old student was granted bail in the All Saints Magistrate's Court yesterday.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Union leader makes recommendations

Set high standards for yourself – Shamara

Vegetable Gardening in the Caribbean

Robbery Suspect in Custody

Tabor appeals for Wehner

Consultation held with Booby Alley residents

Full series still on schedule, assures Grave



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sept 29: Library Open House & Big Book Sale

Celine Dion to end Vegas residency

Dior puts on dancing shoes to kick off Parish Fashion Week

George Michael tried to kill himself multiple times

Hollywood author and entrepreneur to assist disadvantaged young women

Kevoy Burton joins the cast of 'Right Girl, Wrong Address'

G&S Society To Present ‘Annie’ From Oct 4 To 13

SPORTS more
Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental Bowling Results

Cornwall not daunted despite 50 overs defeat

Anjo remain perfect, Sandals suffer first loss

Paul Wright | The moneymaking machine

Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi duopoly

Francis rubbishes Akan departure rumour

St Mary Tech fueled by fans

POLITICS more
Permanent secretaries must never be victims

PM, Tufton to launch Caribbean Moves at UNGA

Photo: Holness At Un

Photo: Daredevil

It was a week of tributes in the House

Holness urges global leaders to commit to peaceful coalitions

Editorial: Strategy?  Pappy-show? Or a bit of both

BUSINESS more
Wisynco appointed exclusive distributor for Worthy Park Estate

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 24 2018

Dale Jackson Joins Oyster Consulting

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 24 2018

Florence Estimated Insured Losses: $2.8 – $5B

MacKrill, Schrum Recognised In Powerwomen

Flight operations worker gets more drug charges

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Police Appeal: Help Locate Missing 76-Year-Old

Permanent secretaries must never be victims

2 days, 15 detained

Opposition wants data on SOE successes

2 days, 15 detained

Suspected suicide in filthy jail

Flight operations worker gets more drug charges

RELATED STORIES
Union leader makes recommendations

Set high standards for yourself – Shamara

Vegetable Gardening in the Caribbean

Robbery Suspect in Custody

Tabor appeals for Wehner

Consultation held with Booby Alley residents

Full series still on schedule, assures Grave

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
samson jahde: Are you need of a Professional Hacker/Programmer who can help you recover a lost/Stolen Cryptocurrency/coin. I want to recommend the services PRIVATEJOSH3@GMAIL.COM He is the best and most...

Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...