Jamaica Observer - Monday, September 18, 2018

Kiwanians from Divisions 23 East and West and staff of Spanish Town Hospital are seen here with some of the gift baskets which were later distributed to mothers in the maternity ward at the hospital last Thursday. The Kiwanians delivered 25 gift baskets with items for newborns at the hospital.read more

