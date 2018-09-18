Jamaica leads Caribbean with Passport to Success master trainers

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, September 18, 2018

The International Youth Foundation (IYF) in conjunction with New Employment Opportunities for Youth (NEO) Jamaica, hosted a three-day Passport to Success (PTS) master-trainer workshop for professionals from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security...read more

