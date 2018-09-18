This week's shutterbugs

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, September 18, 2018

Photo by Kristen Gutzmer Sun peeks from behind the rain clouds - photo taken in Kingston 1 2 3 4 5 More Stories Videos Latest Blogs Pet Care How to Afford Pet Care Top jobs Table of Contents Copyright © 2018 The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited. A member of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
This week's shutterbugs

LATE PAGE FILLER - This week's shutterbugs

This week's shutterbugs

This week's shutterbugs

This week's shutterbugs

This week's shutterbugs

This week's shutterbugs



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jamaican films head to T&T Film Festival

Campari ups POP Style prize purse

Tributes pour in for Shem Cole

Unearthing reggae's stories

Ashe to honour co-founder in Turks

Johnny Nash and his place in Jamaican music history

Arcade Fire teams up with Jamaicans - Storm Saulter, Equiknoxx and Jeremy Ashbourne for 'Peter Pan' remix

SPORTS more
J'can awarded China scholarship

Are paralegal assistants in demand in Jamaica?

WINDALCO invests $8 million in back-to-school programme

Hype, no substance

Anastasia Fraser is JN Scholar for St Andrew

Principal of the Year launches online mentorship, coaching programme for young colleagues

Big up, boss ladies!

POLITICS more
Lessons in the PNP/JLP corruption competition

Euphoria, mirage and youth in politics

IMF predicts economic growth of 1.4 per cent

J'can awarded China scholarship

Hype, no substance

Is the Caribbean prepared for a much-changed Europe?

C'down's Bender - expects title bid

BUSINESS more
Amazon aims to make Alexa assistant bigger part of users' lives

Guyana to sign economic cooperation agreement with Barbados

After the storm: hardship endures for Puerto Ricans on US mainland

The fourth industrial revolution: will you be ready?

Spiraling issues with Sagicor mortgage

Jamaican films head to T&T Film Festival

Throwing caution to the wind

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
14-second clock after offensive rebound among new NBA rules

It's your - turn! - Newcomers Mount Pleasant seek another big RSPL win

There's no ignoring dementia

Teenager shot dead in east London

Cop faces second murder trial on Monday

Bishop condemns murder of young pastor in Jamaica

Senior detectives assigned to probe pastor's killing - Chang

RELATED STORIES
This week's shutterbugs

LATE PAGE FILLER - This week's shutterbugs

This week's shutterbugs

This week's shutterbugs

This week's shutterbugs

This week's shutterbugs

This week's shutterbugs

RECENT COMMENTS
Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...