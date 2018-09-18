Annie's adventurous return to Jamaica - Pleasures outweigh challenges for 71-year-old

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, September 18, 2018

While living abroad for more than 44 years, Annie Rose Kitchin remained proudly, unmistakably and unapologetically Jamaican to the core.But at 71, having travelled the world over for many years, she is now deliriously happy back in Jamaica, enjoying...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The Rosa Palmer/Annie Palmer connection and major lies in Jamaican history

The Rosa Palmer/Annie Palmer connection and major lies in Jamaican history

Cynthia Dookie a multifaceted Ms Global 2017

Excitement at Scott's Hall Maroon Village, St Mary

Beautiful northern Manchester and southern Trelawny

Annie Palmer film alone won't do it, say industry players

Observer staff pay tribute to Rose Allen



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Moko Jumbie-A tall act to follow - Dangerous art form fuses dance, theatre and athletics

Jamaican films head to T&T Film Festival

Campari ups POP Style prize purse

Tributes pour in for Shem Cole

Unearthing reggae's stories

Ashe to honour co-founder in Turks

Johnny Nash and his place in Jamaican music history

SPORTS more
Real Madrid lead La Liga thanks to VAR

Tony Becca | CPL cricket, excitement at its best

C'down's Bender expects title bid

It's your turn! - Newcomers Mount Pleasant seek another big RSPL win

J'can awarded China scholarship

Are paralegal assistants in demand in Jamaica?

WINDALCO invests $8 million in back-to-school programme

POLITICS more
David Jessop | Is the Caribbean prepared for a much-changed Europe?

C'down's Bender expects title bid

Lessons in the PNP/JLP corruption competition

Euphoria, mirage and youth in politics

IMF predicts economic growth of 1.4 per cent

J'can awarded China scholarship

Hype, no substance

BUSINESS more
Amazon aims to make Alexa assistant bigger part of users' lives

Guyana to sign economic cooperation agreement with Barbados

After the storm: hardship endures for Puerto Ricans on US mainland

The fourth industrial revolution: will you be ready?

Spiraling issues with Sagicor mortgage

Jamaican films head to T&T Film Festival

Throwing caution to the wind

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
It's your turn! - Newcomers Mount Pleasant seek another big RSPL win

14-second clock after offensive rebound among new NBA rules

It's your - turn! - Newcomers Mount Pleasant seek another big RSPL win

There's no ignoring dementia

Teenager shot dead in east London

Cop faces second murder trial on Monday

Bishop condemns murder of young pastor in Jamaica

RELATED STORIES
The Rosa Palmer/Annie Palmer connection and major lies in Jamaican history

The Rosa Palmer/Annie Palmer connection and major lies in Jamaican history

Cynthia Dookie a multifaceted Ms Global 2017

Excitement at Scott's Hall Maroon Village, St Mary

Beautiful northern Manchester and southern Trelawny

Annie Palmer film alone won't do it, say industry players

Observer staff pay tribute to Rose Allen

RECENT COMMENTS
Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...