Hundreds of thousands without power in Ottawa after tornado hits

Nation News - Saturday, September 18, 2018

OTTAWA â Hundreds of thousands of people were stranded without power in and around the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday after a tornado touched down twice, destroying some houses and ripping the roofs...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Hundreds of flights cancelled in Germany as airports hit by strikes

More flights cancelled after Atlanta airport's day without power

Nearly 2 million, mostly in Florida, without power in Irma's wake

Hundreds of thousands rally in Iran against Trump, chant 'Death to America'

Lears hut gone

Tornadoes win BIPL

Storms hit southern US



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Around the churches

Evangelist Marvia to spread message of hope

Internship persuaded Amand to bring in Chaka

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting September 22

Series called off as Cubans fail to secure flights

Chi Ching Ching turns the table

Nathi Prince bats for knowledge

SPORTS more
British grandmaster's bid to be chess president risks checkmate over Russia links

Register For PartnerRe Women’s 5K Run & Walk

BGA Season Opener September Monthly Medal

Sport Scoreboard, September 22, 2018

Opportunity knocks in absence of mourners

Pond is no longer there to be shot at

Fulham sweet on Malachai

POLITICS more
British grandmaster's bid to be chess president risks checkmate over Russia links

Business community supports Central Bank independence

Two Different People To Hold Leadership Positions

Laylor confident of fixing Calabar problems

PM says economy has progressed under ERP

Former leaders of main opposition party fight it out in public

Jamaica pursuing partnerships

BUSINESS more
Business community supports Central Bank independence

Keep business and personal finances separate

Our teaches are up to the job, says council

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting September 22

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 21 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 21 2018

Colombia search for missing Antiguan called off

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
11-y-o Portmore boy reported missing

Disc jockey 'DJ Stone' reported missing

Social security minister urges society to protect the elderly

Five arrested in drink driving blitz

DJ Stone missing

5 Arrests During Roadside Sobriety Checkpoints

Church group grieves murder of young St Catherine pastor

RELATED STORIES
Hundreds of flights cancelled in Germany as airports hit by strikes

More flights cancelled after Atlanta airport's day without power

Nearly 2 million, mostly in Florida, without power in Irma's wake

Hundreds of thousands rally in Iran against Trump, chant 'Death to America'

Lears hut gone

Tornadoes win BIPL

Storms hit southern US

RECENT COMMENTS
Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...