CIMH issues warning as region enters wet season

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, September 18, 2018

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The Barbados-based Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) says while much of the region observed the usual rainfall or less, leading to short term drought in several islands, the transition between the wet and dry seasons is usually still...read more

