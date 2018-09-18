Atherden calls for unity as she steps down

Royal Gazette - Saturday, September 18, 2018

The sacking of an up-and-coming senator helped spark a rebellion to unseat Opposition leader Jeanne Atherden, a party insider said yesterday. The One Bermuda Alliance member said that the firing of Nick Kempe, who resigned as party chairman after Ms Atherden axed him from the Senate only days...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Atherden fails confidence vote

Atherden some arrogant MPs are sexist

OBA leader Atherden upbeat in new video

OBA leader Atherden to focus on the future

OBA in disarray after Kempe resignation

Mathias replaces Kempe in Senate

Atherden pledges diverse OBA



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Around the churches

Evangelist Marvia to spread message of hope

Internship persuaded Amand to bring in Chaka

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting September 22

Series called off as Cubans fail to secure flights

Chi Ching Ching turns the table

Nathi Prince bats for knowledge

SPORTS more
BGA Season Opener September Monthly Medal

Sport Scoreboard, September 22, 2018

Opportunity knocks in absence of mourners

Pond is no longer there to be shot at

Fulham sweet on Malachai

Teixeira overjoyed to represent Bermuda

BFA to get tough with unlicensed coaches

POLITICS more
Laylor confident of fixing Calabar problems

PM says economy has progressed under ERP

Former leaders of main opposition party fight it out in public

Jamaica pursuing partnerships

Joseph Hoo Kim's legacy lives on

Business or politics? - Entertainers performing on the campaign trail

Gov't calls for Grenada Invitational accountability

BUSINESS more
Keep business and personal finances separate

Our teaches are up to the job, says council

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting September 22

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 21 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 21 2018

Colombia search for missing Antiguan called off

Laylor confident of fixing Calabar problems

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Pond is no longer there to be shot at

Two men in court on child porn charges

Man relives fear that sister had been shot

Gunmen kill 24 Iranian revolutionary guard in an attack on military parade

Businessman gets bail in Parham shooting case

3 newborn babies, 2 adults stabbed at neighbourhood nursery

Sheriff: Shooter had mental illness but legally owned gun

RELATED STORIES
Atherden fails confidence vote

Atherden some arrogant MPs are sexist

OBA leader Atherden upbeat in new video

OBA leader Atherden to focus on the future

OBA in disarray after Kempe resignation

Mathias replaces Kempe in Senate

Atherden pledges diverse OBA

RECENT COMMENTS
Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Compassionate Care Programme launched at Black River Hospital
Arthur Collins: CLASSIC CYBER HACKS How well are you prepared for a Cyber incident or Breach?, Is your Data safe? Strengthen your Cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS for a Perfect, Unique,...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...