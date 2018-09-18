Van Gogh mystery finally solved as man with a 'friendly smile' identified by British art historian 

Telegraph UK - Friday, September 18, 2018

Van Gogh mystery finally solved as man with a 'friendly smile' identified by British art historian elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Van Gogh mystery finally solved as man with a 'friendly smile' identified by British art historian Save The friendly-looking young...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
National Gallery accused of paying £1.3m over the odds for first painting by a woman bought in 25 years 

Art lecturers auction works inspired by Van Gogh and Titian to fund unfair dismissal case against National Gallery

Van Gogh was not unappreciated in his lifetime, myth-busting letter shows

Vincent van Gogh wasn't a lover of Japanese prints - he bought them to sell them on

The White House 'requested a Van Gogh, but got a golden toilet instead'

Van Gogh's five Sunflowers united for first time, as Facebook breaks gallery stalemate

Expert claims to discover 65 'lost' Van Gogh sketches, sparking art world controversy



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Channel One Studio founder dies in New York

Dominicans encouraged to return home for Independence Celebrations

Mother & Daughter Sip Of Tea On September 23

Shauna Chyn launches music label

I-Rae believes her catalogue is Grammy-worthy

'Stir It Up' important to J'can culture - <I>Twin of Twins

STAR OF THE MONTH: I don't want to clash - Govana

SPORTS more
CCM ‘happy’ over turnout for protest outside parliament; says more to come

Athlete murdered at home

Vanessa Bling releases new EP

Sport Scoreboard, September 21, 2018

Rawlins bags two wickets as Sussex draw

Trio chosen for Youth Olympics

Carifta triathlon team named

POLITICS more
IMF predicts economic growth of 1.4 per cent, pledges more financial assistance to Jamaica

BPSA appoints new chairman

Berlusconi sparks fresh election rumours as he says right-wing coalition will soon lead Italy 

Jeanne Atherden Resigns As OBA Party Leader

Mother & Daughter Sip Of Tea On September 23

Mother & Daughter Sip Of Tea On September 23

Belize celebrates 37th anniversary of independence

BUSINESS more
Pet Stop Store Now Open In Mills Creek

BPSA appoints new chairman

Finance ministry drafting natural disaster response policy

Rosewood Manager Highlights Role With Hotel

Fitch Places MMC On Rating Watch Negative

ANNOUNCEMENT: Unsolved Murders: Call for Anonymous Tips

Hot topics data protection, cybersecurity

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
NHS wins legal battle against drugs giants over saving millions with cheaper medicine

'Children at risk' on Kik app, senior police officer warns as child abuse reports from messaging service quadruple 

Police appeal over noisy kites

Warning over fake Post Office message

Senators bemoan pastor's murder in St Catherine

Policeman charged in relation to St Catherine double murder, granted $750,000 bail

Rape conviction review will only examine a fifth of cases

RELATED STORIES
National Gallery accused of paying £1.3m over the odds for first painting by a woman bought in 25 years 

Art lecturers auction works inspired by Van Gogh and Titian to fund unfair dismissal case against National Gallery

Van Gogh was not unappreciated in his lifetime, myth-busting letter shows

Vincent van Gogh wasn't a lover of Japanese prints - he bought them to sell them on

The White House 'requested a Van Gogh, but got a golden toilet instead'

Van Gogh's five Sunflowers united for first time, as Facebook breaks gallery stalemate

Expert claims to discover 65 'lost' Van Gogh sketches, sparking art world controversy

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...