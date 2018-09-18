Conservatives back higher taxes to fund the NHS

Telegraph UK - Thursday, September 18, 2018

Conservatives back higher taxes to fund the NHS elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Conservatives back higher taxes to fund the NHS Save The study, carried out last year, suggests a significant shift in public attitudes, with support levels up from 48 per cent in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
NHS to be franchised around the globe under post-Brexit plans 

GPs should prescribe gardening, dancing and cookery, Matt Hancock says

NHS 'birthday present' will only make up 'lost ground', bosses say

Ruth Davidson urges Conservatives to make NHS funding a higher priority than tax cuts

Theresa May 'set to lift 1% public sector pay cap'

'Meddling' Nicola Sturgeon infuriates Conservatives by demanding UK increases spending on hospitals 

Jeremy Corbyn facing questions over funding 'black hole' after unveiling £37 billion NHS plan



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
NIFCA celebrates 45 years with more performances

Kings of Cadence-lypso to Star at WCMF 2018

Swinging Stars added to WCMF 2018 Lineup

Digicel partners with World Creole Music Festival as Gold Sponsor

Swinging Stars added to WCMF lineup

Yemi Alade, Beenie Man, Ja Rule and Ashanti – St Lucia Roots and Soul Festival Days 2 & 3

Coral Beach pulls out all the stops

SPORTS more
Windies Women eager to tie series with victory in Saturday's game

Photos: BCB Cricket First Division Twenty20

Photos: National Team Win BRFU Sevens

Photos: BCB Cricket First Division Twenty20

Photos: National Team Win BRFU Sevens

Finding the will and wherewithal – reflections one year after Hurricane Maria

Duchess of Sussex takes mother to Grenfell book launch as surprise guest

POLITICS more
A Look Back When Belize Became an Independent Nation

One in a million: grandmother sees baby for the first time

Protesters gather outside Parliament Building

Vaz calls for innovation in financing climate resilience projects at G7 summit

Sergei Skripal 'hitmen' linked to GRU officer's plot to assassinate Montenegrin Prime Minister

Russian authorities invalidate local election for first time in 16 years after last-minute ballot stuffing

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak charged with 25 counts of money laundering and abuse of power

BUSINESS more
Butterfield shares gain 2

Digicel partners with World Creole Music Festival as Gold Sponsor

Bermuda MA deal value doubles for half-year

BEDC Accepting Business Award Nominations

Mayor to take part in BDAs Miami event

Lili Bermuda Celebrates 90th Anniversary

BELCO Grid Code Consultation Ends Monday

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Duo Charged for Maya Center Robbery; 2 Others Sought

No Arrest for Kortobacco Heist

Elderly Man Claims Unfair Treatment at the Hands of GSU

Illegal Logging Operation Busted in San Felipe, Toledo

Corozal Police Investigate Strange Shooting Incident

Is Pier 1 Stabbing Connected to Neal Penn Road Shooting?

Belize City Brothers Shot on Neal Penn Road

RELATED STORIES
NHS to be franchised around the globe under post-Brexit plans 

GPs should prescribe gardening, dancing and cookery, Matt Hancock says

NHS 'birthday present' will only make up 'lost ground', bosses say

Ruth Davidson urges Conservatives to make NHS funding a higher priority than tax cuts

Theresa May 'set to lift 1% public sector pay cap'

'Meddling' Nicola Sturgeon infuriates Conservatives by demanding UK increases spending on hospitals 

Jeremy Corbyn facing questions over funding 'black hole' after unveiling £37 billion NHS plan

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...