House approves bill to validate fees collected by Transport Authority

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, September 18, 2018

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to indemnify the Transport Authority from any legal action arising from its collection of fees between December 1, 1989 and December 8, 2015. The Bill, entitled âTransport Authority...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Transport Authority warns public passenger operators against increasing fares

FLA summoned to appear before parliamentary committee

Public transportation liberalisation pilot to begin Monday,1,260 new routes islandwide

Contract approved for private security at Bellevue Hospital

CMS reschedules cases affected by evacuation of Trelawny Parish Court

Health ministry explains new hospital user fees

House passes bill validating spectrum regulatory fees



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Swinging Stars added to WCMF lineup

Yemi Alade, Beenie Man, Ja Rule and Ashanti – St Lucia Roots and Soul Festival Days 2 & 3

Coral Beach pulls out all the stops

If Ashley can do it, so can we

Helping children value themselves

Fairmont Offers “Bermuda Triangle” Package

Author Orane gets a blessed foreword from Desmond Tutu

SPORTS more
Finding the will and wherewithal – reflections one year after Hurricane Maria

Duchess of Sussex takes mother to Grenfell book launch as surprise guest

Mixed Majors & Second Spring Bowling Results

Sport Scoreboard, September 20, 2018

QPR stay on a roll with Wells

Young Ebbin has the world at his feet

Rawlins fills his boots in friendly

POLITICS more
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak charged with 25 counts of money laundering and abuse of power

Over $2m worth of ganja, cocaine seized in narcotics operations

Miami Mayor Suarez To Attend Industry Forum

Yemi Alade, Beenie Man, Ja Rule and Ashanti – St Lucia Roots and Soul Festival Days 2 & 3

PM Skerrit to address Dominica Rising Benefit Gala in Toronto

Speculation Swirls Around OBA Leadership

New pet store opens in Pembroke

BUSINESS more
BEDC Accepting Business Award Nominations

Mayor to take part in BDAs Miami event

Lili Bermuda Celebrates 90th Anniversary

BELCO Grid Code Consultation Ends Monday

Sisters open pop-up shop at Elbow Beach

MMC plans job cuts after JLT takeover

New pet store opens in Pembroke

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Six ganja 'enthusiasts' wanted to sample cannabis in Canada, hundreds apply

St Catherine woman, cousin to face ganja charges

Three killed during drug distribution center shooting in Maryland, America

ANNOUNCEMENT: Illegal dumping of bulky waste

Police Federation urges members to 'fast, pray' ahead of wage negotiations

Over $2m worth of ganja, cocaine seized in narcotics operations

Road crash statistics released

RELATED STORIES
Transport Authority warns public passenger operators against increasing fares

FLA summoned to appear before parliamentary committee

Public transportation liberalisation pilot to begin Monday,1,260 new routes islandwide

Contract approved for private security at Bellevue Hospital

CMS reschedules cases affected by evacuation of Trelawny Parish Court

Health ministry explains new hospital user fees

House passes bill validating spectrum regulatory fees

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...