Debater launches public speaking consultancy

Royal Gazette - Thursday, September 18, 2018

Debate champion Kenza Wilks has turned his gift of the gab into a business proposition. The 19-year-old, who came top in the World Schools Debating Championship last year said his company would turn your public-speaking liability into greatest asset. Now his CodeBlue Consulting, founded...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Burgled tourists faith in Bermuda restored

Learning the language in China

Gift for red hind tag return

Wilks is best school speaker in world

National Debate team to discuss Pati

Bermudian leads England debate team to win

Toastmasters reaching out to teens



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Coral Beach pulls out all the stops

If Ashley can do it, so can we

Helping children value themselves

Fairmont Offers “Bermuda Triangle” Package

Author Orane gets a blessed foreword from Desmond Tutu

Entertainers urged to plan for digital afterlife

More stories from DYCR

SPORTS more
Mixed Majors & Second Spring Bowling Results

Sport Scoreboard, September 20, 2018

QPR stay on a roll with Wells

Young Ebbin has the world at his feet

Rawlins fills his boots in friendly

Warren rescues PHC from spot of bother

Mourning still Hood roll a pair of sevens

POLITICS more
Speculation Swirls Around OBA Leadership

New pet store opens in Pembroke

Photo: Largest Festo Authorized and Certified Training Centre opens at CMU

PNP and socialism in 80 years

'Billy' McConnell passes

Senator Samuda welcomes plastic ban

Benjamin raps selection process

BUSINESS more
Lili Bermuda Celebrates 90th Anniversary

BELCO Grid Code Consultation Ends Monday

Sisters open pop-up shop at Elbow Beach

MMC plans job cuts after JLT takeover

New pet store opens in Pembroke

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 19 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 19 2018

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Four children killed after Dutch train hits daycare cargo bike 

Albert Dryden, who shot council officer dead over planning row, dies a year after being released from prison

'Croydon cat killer' mystery: Police claim to have solved case after three-year investigation

QPR stay on a roll with Wells

Rape and buggery cops on bail

Attorneys need to fight for better prison conditions – Senior lawyer

Escort of rape accused cop under investigation after suspected breach

RELATED STORIES
Burgled tourists faith in Bermuda restored

Learning the language in China

Gift for red hind tag return

Wilks is best school speaker in world

National Debate team to discuss Pati

Bermudian leads England debate team to win

Toastmasters reaching out to teens

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Nicholas Shields: ✅ ✅ MEET THE REAL HACKERS ✅✅ Hello, I’m Nicholas Shields I’m the Marketing Manager Of The Hack Team COMPOSITE HACKS, We Are Hackers Who Specializes in All Kinds Of Legit Hacking...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...