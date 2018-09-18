Jamaica developing register of cultural places, objects

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, September 18, 2018

THE Government is receiving expertise from the Organization of American States (OAS) in developing a national register of cultural heritage places and objects.A team from the organisation is participating in a three-day workshop to provide training to local personnel. The session, entitled...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jamaica developing cultural heritage registry

Jamaica developing national register of cultural places, objects — Grange

Economic opportunity workshop to be held for St Thomas residents

Opportunities for heritage tourism in Jamaica

Communities to benefit from world heritage site

Official wants Jamaica to become heritage model for region

OAS undertaking cultural project in Caricom countries



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Author Orane gets a blessed foreword from Desmond Tutu

Entertainers urged to plan for digital afterlife

More stories from DYCR

Ffurious gears up for Unplugged Thursdays

Sept 28 farewell for Sister Minnie

Patrick Lafayette among 18 honoured in NY

50 years of 'Rockas'

SPORTS more
Harwood sets sights on top award at World Fast5

Pogba on target twice for Man U

Hubert Lawrence | Thanks Eliud, thanks Kevin

Rusea's make big statement

Robust Sports Town Hall meeting expected

Blake stands with IAAF's Athletes' Commission - WADA urged to reject move to reinstate Russian Anti-Doping Agency

Harwood sets sights on top award at World Fast5

POLITICS more
PNP and socialism in 80 years

'Billy' McConnell passes

Senator Samuda welcomes plastic ban

Benjamin raps selection process

Murders, shootings down 68% since state of emergency in St Catherine - Holness

Why is rape accused cop without handcuffs and escort?

CCM to protest against amendments to election laws outside Parliament

BUSINESS more
British annual inflation hits six-month high

JMMB launches unsecured lending business in Trinidad & Tobago

Venezuela doubles down on Chinese money to reverse crisis

Business leader William McConnell dies

Debt restructuring the way to stability, says Persaud

Plans To Improve Immigration Customer Service

Airport Named “Most Improved” By ASQ

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Putin says Russia perfected weapons based on Syria campaign

Cops in Mario Deane case gets new date

Cops detain businessman for death of sex worker in Falmouth

Pedestrian killed in Half-Way-Tree

Sept 28 farewell for Sister Minnie

Closure of Mt Salem Police Station averted

A Chinese Proprietor is Robbed in Maya Center

RELATED STORIES
Jamaica developing cultural heritage registry

Jamaica developing national register of cultural places, objects — Grange

Economic opportunity workshop to be held for St Thomas residents

Opportunities for heritage tourism in Jamaica

Communities to benefit from world heritage site

Official wants Jamaica to become heritage model for region

OAS undertaking cultural project in Caricom countries

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...