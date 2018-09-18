Father of the Nation George Price Remembered

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, September 18, 2018

The Peopleâs United Party today paid tribute to one of its co-founder and Father of the Nation, George Cadle Price. Price, a national hero and leader emeritus of the P.U.P., [...]read more

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
In Your Neighbourhood
Medals for Walters, Wright
Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
