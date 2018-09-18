Weather Forecast For Thursday September 20

Bernews - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

Thursday, September 20 is expected to be windy with showers and thunderstorms likely, with the high to be near 28Â°C/83Â°F and the low to be near...read more

