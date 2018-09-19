Mexican forensics chief fired after discovery of truck storing 170 bodies which authorities ran out of space for

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

19 September 2018 7:52pm Follow Follow the author of this article Follow the topics within this article A forensics chief in Mexico has been fired after the grisly discovery of a refrigerated truck that spent more than two years full of 170 cadavers after authorities ran out of space in local...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Rape trial begins for Frenchman at centre of Nobel scandal

London train delayed after driver locks himself in toilet

More than five million children in Yemen risk starving to death as food and fuel prices soar 

Captain Cook's missing HMS Endeavour 'discovered' off US coast 

National Gallery accused of paying £1.3m over the odds for first painting by a woman bought in 25 years 

White farmers warn of ‘new Zimbabwe’ as calls grow for land expropriation in South Africa

Somaliland and the scramble for Suez: How old imperial powers are being sidelined in Gulf's 'Cold War'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Digicel partners with DFC to host WCMF 2018

Digicel contributes $200,000 for WCMF

Princess Triples Spending On Local Ingredients

Turning a passion into a business

Misaki Brings A Unique Taste To Bermuda

Kartel juror gets new court date

New turn for Black Uhuru

SPORTS more
CCM to protest against amendments to election laws outside Parliament

Nanthan resigns as President of the DCA

UWP President says work of gov’t after Maria must be recognized

Jade Stewart Named Holland Athlete Of Week

Micah Pond Scores In Brookhaven College Win

Jade Stewart Named Holland Athlete Of Week

Baby reportedly dies in Kingshill fire

POLITICS more
CCM to protest against amendments to election laws outside Parliament

Linton withdraws “totally reorganized” Motion of No Confidence in Skerrit

House to debate North St Catherine SOE extension today

PWA calls for urgent action on insurance for police officers

Pakistan court orders release of former prime minister Sharif and daughter 

Chinas tools of high-tech repression

Women watching Kavanaugh controversy very closely

BUSINESS more
Digicel partners with DFC to host WCMF 2018

Twelve Ascendant staff achieve ILM success

DBF statement on Maria’s 1st anniversary

Digicel contributes $200,000 for WCMF

BILTIR Appoint Ronald Klein As Senior Advisor

Top insurance lawyer to talk on AOB

Nystrom joins Taylors Bermuda team

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Denham Town ZOSO extended for three months

Four people injured in shooting at business in Madison, US

Rape trial begins for Frenchman at centre of Nobel scandal

Teenager led police on chase

Police identify man found dead last night

Woman injured in morning shooting

Man beats woman to death with golf club in Trelawny

RELATED STORIES
Rape trial begins for Frenchman at centre of Nobel scandal

London train delayed after driver locks himself in toilet

More than five million children in Yemen risk starving to death as food and fuel prices soar 

Captain Cook's missing HMS Endeavour 'discovered' off US coast 

National Gallery accused of paying £1.3m over the odds for first painting by a woman bought in 25 years 

White farmers warn of ‘new Zimbabwe’ as calls grow for land expropriation in South Africa

Somaliland and the scramble for Suez: How old imperial powers are being sidelined in Gulf's 'Cold War'

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...