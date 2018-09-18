Dementia risk for people in most-polluted areas is 40 per cent higher, scientists warn

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

Dementia risk for people in most-polluted areas is 40 per cent higher, scientists warn elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Dementia risk for people in most-polluted areas is 40 per cent higher, scientists warn Save Scientists found an association between the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
WHO study finds 1.4 billion in world at risk of disease because of too little exercise

Manchester wildfires will leave toxic legacy, scientists warn

Painkillers are tripling risk of harm to dementia patients

Millions of British children living in areas with illegal and harmful air quality

Polluted playgrounds pose a danger to thousands of children, analysis shows 

Stroke survivors doubly at risk of cancer, scientists warn

Traffic fumes pollution 'as bad for happiness as bereavement'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Kartel juror gets new court date

New turn for Black Uhuru

More Ism from Mr Vegas

'Pablo' Lee's 60th — great selections

Krysiwebb steps into the spotlight

Garvey's stamp of approval

Wailing Souls back a yard

SPORTS more
Sports Briefs

Athletes mourn death of colleague

Inter stun Tottenham with two late goals

Stokes, Hales face England cricket hearing in December

Logie: Windies Women need to shift into 50-over gear

200m-400m double unlikely at 2019 IAAF World Champs

Firmino strikes late for Liverpool

POLITICS more
One room, 13 children - Grandmother pleads for assistance

Angola, Portugal turn page on past tensions

President Moise wants full transparency in PetroCaribe probe

Walcott in China for World Economic Forum

Top German spy ousted after

Gov't favours access to

Totally false!

BUSINESS more
Orange boss bag o' promises

Trade war escalates as China announces tariffs on US imports

Post-Brexit Britain shouldn't favour EU workers — report

US ranks low on commitment to development, France drops — report

Brazilians opt for budget bulletproofing

Britain freezes aid to Zambia over graft fears

Angola, Portugal turn page on past tensions

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Cricklewood mosque 'hate crime' crash: Three hurt as car 'swerves into crowd' leaving Muslim prayer centre

Brazilians opt for budget bulletproofing

Top German spy ousted after

Venezuela's Maduro may skip UN meeting over security fears

Putin seeks to defuse downing of Russian plane off Syria

This Day in History — September 19

To avoid US entry ban, refuse to answer questions and revoke request

RELATED STORIES
WHO study finds 1.4 billion in world at risk of disease because of too little exercise

Manchester wildfires will leave toxic legacy, scientists warn

Painkillers are tripling risk of harm to dementia patients

Millions of British children living in areas with illegal and harmful air quality

Polluted playgrounds pose a danger to thousands of children, analysis shows 

Stroke survivors doubly at risk of cancer, scientists warn

Traffic fumes pollution 'as bad for happiness as bereavement'

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...