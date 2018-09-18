Hamilton Health Centre reopens

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Following a flood that resulted in water damage, the Hamilton Health Centre and the Annex building will be open for normal services as of Tuesday, September 18, from 0830- 430pm. The Department of Health has confirmed that preventative services that have resumed include Oral Health, Child...read more

