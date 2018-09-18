Artist furious with CoH over Gombey mural

Royal Gazette - Monday, September 18, 2018

An artist told yesterday how she was livid as her project to celebrate Gombeys with a mural in Hamilton fell apart. April Branco was close to completing her work on a wall by the City Hall car park when it was painted over. The Corporation of Hamilton removed the mural, claiming it had...read more

