Graham willing to hear Kavanaugh accuser

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, September 18, 2018

A Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, says he's willing to hear from the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while in high school.The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, discussed her...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Brett Kavanaugh accuser speaks out about sexual assault allegations

Dispute over releasing documents dominates Kavanaugh hearing

Drama in Washington

Quarreling, chaos mark Kavanaugh's Supreme Court hearing

Chaotic start to hearings for Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick as protesters and Democrats claim foul play

Trump picks conservative judge Kavanaugh for Supreme Court

Donald Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court setting up bitter confirmation fight



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Blunt made director hubby nervous

Ja Music Conference runs November 15 - 18

Bass guitarists happy with - Jah Jerry Inc. scholarships - Foundation also donates computers to Alpha Institute

Compete with the big star

'The Predator' best enjoyed with little thought

Dancing pains - Amanyea Stines recovering from surgery

BUEI To Screen ‘An American In Paris’

SPORTS more
Hamilton wins - hard-fought Singapore GP

Boyz should have scored more <I>- Waite

Red Sharks win six straight

'We're ready!' - Lothian in good - spirits about Caribbean Senior TT Champs

Little London feeling hard done by

Trinity, Wolmer's battle atop Group G - Today's fixtures:

Cutting our cloth accordingly

POLITICS more
Scepticism rising in S'Korea ahead of 3rd summit with North

John Crow, politician & dead crowd

PM Holness to address UN general Assembly

Ann-Marie Vaz presented as JLP East Portland standard-bearer

Bass guitarists happy with - Jah Jerry Inc. scholarships - Foundation also donates computers to Alpha Institute

Trinity, Wolmer's battle atop Group G - Today's fixtures:

Staying grounded - Duckie mindful of complacency after Portmore scalp

BUSINESS more
Trinity, Wolmer's battle atop Group G - Today's fixtures:

Six Cruise Ships Cancel Calls Due To Hurricane

Govt Issue RFP For Co-Working Space Design

Don't let crime efforts distract focus of the dollar depreciating

Where is the Jamaican economy heading?

David Jessop | Changing oil and gas relationships require wider debate

Oran Hall | Diversifying your personal financial holdings

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
John Crow, politician & dead crowd

Rape alarm

'The Predator' best enjoyed with little thought

Retiring soldiers should face psychological exams to help them avoid prison, says former army chief

Police seal off Salisbury restaurant after two people fall ill

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city

Venezuelans found with drugs and ammunition arrested

RELATED STORIES
Brett Kavanaugh accuser speaks out about sexual assault allegations

Dispute over releasing documents dominates Kavanaugh hearing

Drama in Washington

Quarreling, chaos mark Kavanaugh's Supreme Court hearing

Chaotic start to hearings for Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick as protesters and Democrats claim foul play

Trump picks conservative judge Kavanaugh for Supreme Court

Donald Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court setting up bitter confirmation fight

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...