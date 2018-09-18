Hamilton Health Centre Will Not Open On Monday

Bernews - Sunday, September 18, 2018

The Ministry of Health has today advised that âdue to the water damage to the Hamilton Health Centre and the current investigation of its...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Fire Service Respond To Warwick Health Clinic

Travellers Reminded To Update Vaccinations

Hamilton Health Centre Floor Reopens Tomorrow

Health Centre Floor Closed: “Noxious Smell”

Warwick Baby Clinic Resumes Operation: Sept 14

New Youth Library Saturday Hours: 8am – 2pm

New Youth Library Saturday Hours: 8am – 2pm



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BUEI To Screen ‘An American In Paris’

Praise Teams Gospel Concert On October 13th

DSE says early planning key to success of Reggae Sumfest

Titus at the control

Jr Gong's September milestones

Dance as praise

Jamaican filmmakers hot on the film festival circuit

SPORTS more
Cycling: BBA National Criterium Results

Players unite to bid farewell to Burchall

Windies Women take on South Africa

Footballers In UK, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, More

Footballers In UK, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, More

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

POLITICS more
#PNP80: Phillips says Holness gov't most corrupt in independent Jamaica

#PNP80: Supporters on high as public session opens

#PNP80: New VPs take front seats, Crawford reveals his dream

PNP supporters on high as public session of 80th conference gets under way

Photo: GREETINGS, PETER!

A good laugh at ourselves never hurts

What Peter Phillips must/mustn't say today...

BUSINESS more
Govt Issue RFP For Co-Working Space Design

Don't let crime efforts distract focus of the dollar depreciating

Where is the Jamaican economy heading?

David Jessop | Changing oil and gas relationships require wider debate

Oran Hall | Diversifying your personal financial holdings

Going straight: Taiwan ex-gangster turns noodle chef

DSE says early planning key to success of Reggae Sumfest

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Brett Kavanaugh accuser speaks out about sexual assault allegations

Man found dead in Pembroke

Police Confirm Death Of 61-Year-Old Man

Cycling: BBA National Criterium Results

US 'serial killer' border agent arrested in Texas on suspicion of killing four women in two-week murder spree

Footballers Pay Tribute To Mazhye Burchall

Footballers Pay Tribute To Mazhye Burchall

RELATED STORIES
Fire Service Respond To Warwick Health Clinic

Travellers Reminded To Update Vaccinations

Hamilton Health Centre Floor Reopens Tomorrow

Health Centre Floor Closed: “Noxious Smell”

Warwick Baby Clinic Resumes Operation: Sept 14

New Youth Library Saturday Hours: 8am – 2pm

New Youth Library Saturday Hours: 8am – 2pm

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...