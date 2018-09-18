Fiancee of UK ex-soldier jailed in Turkey for fighting Isil urges Jeremy Hunt to intervene

Telegraph UK - Sunday, September 18, 2018

Fiancee of UK ex-soldier jailed in Turkey for fighting Isil urges Jeremy Hunt to intervene elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Fiancee of UK ex-soldier jailed in Turkey for fighting Isil urges Jeremy Hunt to intervene Save Mira Rojkan with her fiancee Joe Robinson...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Former British soldier jailed for nearly 8 years in Turkey after being accused of fighting against Islamic State

First terrorism charges against ex-soldier who fought Islamic State fail as prosecutors offer no evidence

Turkey arrests two Britons over Kurdish 'terror propaganda'

Syrian regime fighters 'heading to Afrin to join Kurds in fight against Turkish forces'

Family of former British soldier imprisoned in Turkey appeals to Theresa May for help

Ex-soldier held in Turkey on terror charges is innocent, parents insist

British ex-soldier accused of fighting alongside Kurdish rebels held on terror charges in Turkey



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BUEI To Screen ‘An American In Paris’

Praise Teams Gospel Concert On October 13th

DSE says early planning key to success of Reggae Sumfest

Titus at the control

Jr Gong's September milestones

Dance as praise

Jamaican filmmakers hot on the film festival circuit

SPORTS more
Players unite to bid farewell to Burchall

Windies Women take on South Africa

Footballers In UK, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, More

Footballers In UK, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, More

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Football: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Millfield pupils suspended amid claims boys were beaten with cricket bat in 'initiation ritual'

POLITICS more
PNP supporters on high as public session of 80th conference gets under way

Photo: GREETINGS, PETER!

A good laugh at ourselves never hurts

What Peter Phillips must/mustn't say today...

Holness's legacy wish

Uncle: Man killed by officer aspired to St Lucia leadership

The Four Tops

BUSINESS more
Don't let crime efforts distract focus of the dollar depreciating

Where is the Jamaican economy heading?

David Jessop | Changing oil and gas relationships require wider debate

Oran Hall | Diversifying your personal financial holdings

Going straight: Taiwan ex-gangster turns noodle chef

DSE says early planning key to success of Reggae Sumfest

Jampro to reopen New York office

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
US 'serial killer' border agent arrested in Texas on suspicion of killing four women in two-week murder spree

Footballers Pay Tribute To Mazhye Burchall

Footballers Pay Tribute To Mazhye Burchall

Don't let crime efforts distract focus of the dollar depreciating

Man fondles teen's breast claiming a 'habit'

Robber lies about mother being dead after getting caught

A good laugh at ourselves never hurts

RELATED STORIES
Former British soldier jailed for nearly 8 years in Turkey after being accused of fighting against Islamic State

First terrorism charges against ex-soldier who fought Islamic State fail as prosecutors offer no evidence

Turkey arrests two Britons over Kurdish 'terror propaganda'

Syrian regime fighters 'heading to Afrin to join Kurds in fight against Turkish forces'

Family of former British soldier imprisoned in Turkey appeals to Theresa May for help

Ex-soldier held in Turkey on terror charges is innocent, parents insist

British ex-soldier accused of fighting alongside Kurdish rebels held on terror charges in Turkey

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...