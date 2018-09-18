That 'three strikes you're out' law

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, September 18, 2018

The 'three strikes you're out' law comes from the baseball metaphor relating to when a pitcher pitches three straight balls at the player batting, and he is unable to hit any.The use in law speaks to offenders in particular states in the United States of America (USA) who are convicted of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The failing penal system

Reggae, dancehall and the culture of violence

NW Manley wanted ganja inquiry; Bustamante said ‘none whatever’

Trinidad passes one strike and you're out law

5 reasons: The purpose of imprisonment

Three-strike law for criminals

Deportee advocate



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
DSE says early planning key to success of Reggae Sumfest

Titus at the control

Jr Gong's September milestones

Dance as praise

Jamaican filmmakers hot on the film festival circuit

The Music Diaries | Miss Lou, queen of Jamaican theatre

Rihanna's Diamond Ball shone bright

SPORTS more
Should I choose IT or writing?

59 head back to school with VM Foundation funds

JPPC increases education support in east Kingston to $11.5 million

48 teen parents re-enter formal school system

It's OK to fall; success in the process, aspiring scholars told

Coping with back-to-school anxiety

Junior Walker: An ICON for St Ann

POLITICS more
A good laugh at ourselves never hurts

What Peter Phillips must/mustn't say today...

Holness's legacy wish

Uncle: Man killed by officer aspired to St Lucia leadership

The Four Tops

When the PNP voted to decide its four vice presidents

Sunday Observer survey scores in PNP race

BUSINESS more
Where is the Jamaican economy heading?

David Jessop | Changing oil and gas relationships require wider debate

Oran Hall | Diversifying your personal financial holdings

Going straight: Taiwan ex-gangster turns noodle chef

DSE says early planning key to success of Reggae Sumfest

Jampro to reopen New York office

Lessons from Argentina and Barbados

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
A good laugh at ourselves never hurts

Jampro to reopen New York office

Uncle: Man killed by officer aspired to St Lucia leadership

Cancer to kill 10 million in 2018 — report

Clarendon farmers turning their backs on goats Theft of animals forces them to seek alternative economic paths

Jr Gong's September milestones

Videos games can reduce violence as well as cause it, researchers say as they launch pilot in schools

RELATED STORIES
The failing penal system

Reggae, dancehall and the culture of violence

NW Manley wanted ganja inquiry; Bustamante said ‘none whatever’

Trinidad passes one strike and you're out law

5 reasons: The purpose of imprisonment

Three-strike law for criminals

Deportee advocate

RECENT COMMENTS
Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Samuel Cosme Found Fatally Stabbed
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Samuel Cosme Found Fatally Stabbed
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...