Bus emissions an environmental smear

Royal Gazette - Saturday, September 18, 2018

Dear Sir,Several Department of Transportation buses are spewing thick, black and putrid exhaust emissions as they travel along our roads. The situation is disgustingly unhealthy, not only to road users, but also to the environment generally. Perhaps, this matter will attract the attention of...read more

