Death toll rises to 7 as Florence dumps rain on US

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, September 18, 2018

NEW BERN, North Carolina (AP) â The Marines, the Coast Guard, civilian crews and volunteers used helicopters, boats and heavy-duty vehicles Saturday to rescue scores of people trapped by Florence's shoreline onslaught, even as North Carolina braced for what could be the next stage of the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
'Uninvited brute'

Hurricane Florence batters US east coast: 'Whole communities could be wiped away'

Hundreds rescued as Hurricane Florence pounds Carolinas

Threat becomes reality

Hurricane Florence grows in deadly size even as winds weaken

Big and vicious

#TrackingMatthew: Severe flooding in North Carolina, US death toll at 15



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
WCMF VIDEOS: Dominica’s Stars

Controversy Over Removal Of Artwork In City

BUEI Talks “What Does 2019 Hold For You?”

Quata Blann encouraged by response to song

Good vibes only at Nightly Stars

Darrio signs new management deal

Danielle D.I. makes moves with 'Money Love'

SPORTS more
Rawlins and Sussex fall short in Blast final

Windies Women to meet South Africa in ODI series

Bolt enters space race in zero gravity sprint

Sport Scoreboard, September 15, 2018

Warren licking his lips for crack at Boulevard

Second monthly gong in Estonia for Leverock

Warwick seek chance to end season on a high

POLITICS more
PNP VP candidates hope for united party

Paulwell looks forward to victory in PNP's VP race

Boris 'could have been a terrific PM' but is 'digging his own political grave', former spin doctor says

PNP aiming for united party, says Campbell as VP election gets underway

Government to consider work-related legislation to cover all employees during times of disaster

#PNPelection: Delegates in joyous mood at National Arena

Manafort strikes deal to cooperate with US Special Counsel

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting September 15

How do I change my work situation?

Keeping your financial goals on track

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 14 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 14 2018

Trinity made to work against Pembroke Hall

Watlington Waterworks Six Months Report

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Health regulator withholding vaccines results making it impossible to establish if drugs could be harmful

Demonstrators demand white police officer be 'locked up'

Domestic abuse victims turning to civil courts because police are failing to enforce law

Florence 'unloading epic amounts of rainfall' in N Carolina — governor

Man damages car after being threatened

Woman Forgiven For Stabbing Ex-lover

Good vibes only at Nightly Stars

RELATED STORIES
'Uninvited brute'

Hurricane Florence batters US east coast: 'Whole communities could be wiped away'

Hundreds rescued as Hurricane Florence pounds Carolinas

Threat becomes reality

Hurricane Florence grows in deadly size even as winds weaken

Big and vicious

#TrackingMatthew: Severe flooding in North Carolina, US death toll at 15

RECENT COMMENTS
Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Samuel Cosme Found Fatally Stabbed
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Samuel Cosme Found Fatally Stabbed
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...