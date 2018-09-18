In Canada, immigrant wins lottery twice

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, September 18, 2018

MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) â A young west African immigrant who moved to Canada two years ago has hit the lottery jackpot â twice.Melhig Melhig, 28, won two scratch-off games in the space of five months. Total winnings? CAN$3.5 million (US$2.7 million).read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Canadian planned to split lottery winnings — until she won

Thanks to immigrants, Canada sees biggest population jump

Lottery loser keeps phoning in threats, cops say

Three winners hit $1.6 bn US lottery jackpot

No winner in US lottery draw, jackpot rises to $1.3 billion

US$425m Powerball jackpot winner comes forward

Mega Millions jackpot swells to US$400 million



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
MS Society To Host Quiz Night On October 10

Another lawsuit from Prince's Family

Stars turn out for RIHANNA

Minaj calls clash with Cardi B humiliating

VP backs BRT Weekend

Dennis Brown comes to life

Where It's At returns

SPORTS more
Bolt enters space race in zero gravity sprint

Sport Scoreboard, September 15, 2018

Warren licking his lips for crack at Boulevard

Second monthly gong in Estonia for Leverock

Warwick seek chance to end season on a high

Nike coach gives youngsters Caribbean lift-off

Rawlins fted for being quick off the mark

POLITICS more
Manafort strikes deal to cooperate with US Special Counsel

Manafort strikes deal to cooperate with US Special Counsel

PNP bemoans exclusion from Corporate Area traffic planning

Another lawsuit from Prince's Family

Holness welcomes tourism resilience centre

US political analyst takes aim at Gov't, tackles corruption

Trinity made to work against Pembroke Hall

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting September 15

How do I change my work situation?

Keeping your financial goals on track

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 14 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Sept 14 2018

Trinity made to work against Pembroke Hall

Watlington Waterworks Six Months Report

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Video: Sept 15th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Court: Woman Sentenced To One Year In Prison

Sailor 'killed wife and sank catamaran to inherit estate and end marital strife'

Police: 20-Year-Old Man Dies After Collision

Last defendant in large Jamaican lottery scam convicted

Murder suspect charged

Fatal crash in Paget

RELATED STORIES
Canadian planned to split lottery winnings — until she won

Thanks to immigrants, Canada sees biggest population jump

Lottery loser keeps phoning in threats, cops say

Three winners hit $1.6 bn US lottery jackpot

No winner in US lottery draw, jackpot rises to $1.3 billion

US$425m Powerball jackpot winner comes forward

Mega Millions jackpot swells to US$400 million

RECENT COMMENTS
Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Samuel Cosme Found Fatally Stabbed
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

RECENT COMMENTS
Calypso Spikers storm into CAZOVA semis
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Gov’t approves transfer of key mining licences to Carube Copper
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

In Your Neighbourhood
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Medals for Walters, Wright
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Bermuda enjoy most successful showing
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Top cop: Abuse almost every day
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Cleveland now Believeland after back-to-back triumphs
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Time to get those parliamentary committees working
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Meet Bermuda Netball Player Maya Sanders
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Samuel Cosme Found Fatally Stabbed
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...