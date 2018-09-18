EDITORIAL: Go! Stop! Go! Wait! Proceed with caution…

Antigua Observer - Saturday, September 18, 2018

Remember when we said that the likely outcomes of the Barbuda airport squabble were good paydays for the lawyers and the contractor and a waste of a whole lot of time? Â Well, guess what? Those predictions are coming through in more accurate ways than we originally thought.read more

