Media Council takes on two new members

Royal Gazette - Friday, September 18, 2018

Patrina OConnor-Paynter and Ellen-Kate Horton have joined the appointments committee of the Media Council of Bermuda. Ms Paynter, also known as PowerGirl, will serve as the committee chair. They will join Myra Virgil, who has served on the on the committee since 2011, and replace Venous Memari...read more

