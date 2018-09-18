2 Mexicans & 3 Belizeans, including Senior Officer, Arraigned for Blue Creek Drug Bust

Channel 5 Belize - Friday, September 18, 2018

Three Belizeans and two Mexican nationals were arraigned in court this morning on charges relating to a drug plane that landed on September eleventh in Tres Leguas, near Blue Creek, [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
3 Persons Charged for Drug Plane Bust

A Major Drug Bust in the North; 26 Bales of Cocaine, a Daring Shootout and 2 Policemen Implicated

Another Suspected Drug Plane Burnt Up Near Tres Leguas

Drug Plane Dropped 1½ Tons of Cocaine near Rio Hondo before Crash Landing

Cover-Up Underway in Drug Plane Landings, Sources Allege

‘Di plane lan’ again; this time, one is held

Mexican-Belizean granted bail for drugs



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
(No heading)

For the Reckord | Edna Manley College pays homage to Miss Lou

Women take spotlight at Twelve Tribes celebration

Rihanna unleashes the wild beast

5 Questions with George Nooks - Reggae singer believes he is poised for even more musical success

Golden Jubilee ... Jack Scorpio celebrates 50 years in music

‘Encouraging Diversity & Inclusion In Workplace’

SPORTS more
Spot Valley's Wilson is one for the future

US Travel Agents Golf Tourney tees off

Trinidad rewards CAC athletes

Goetze's career has stalled since scoring World Cup-winning goal

Congrats! - Hugh Blake appointed CEO of Supreme Ventures Racing & Entertainment

Parsard poised for - a Sunrise-6 double

Four Jamaicans in World Champs discus?

POLITICS more
Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon loses New York election

Women take spotlight at Twelve Tribes celebration

Camperdown High hunt three in a row

Poor planning by Govt to be blamed for road congestion, says PNP

State of Emergency & Curfew to be lifted at 9 p.m

BREAKING NEWS: State of Emergency and curfew to be lifted from 9:00 pm

Premier To Attend Meetings In Washington DC

BUSINESS more
Letter | Still focused on insurance solvency

David Allen | Forward-looking CEOs have SDX on the brain

Turkish central bank raises rates to stem currency crisis

Barbados hunting new suppliers following closure of Petrotrin refinery

Big safety testing failure rate for California ganja products

Draghi: Trade war chief worry for global economy

Less optimism about business conditions

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Ganja is good; don't marginalise it - Dr Vendryes

Top Cop Says Paperwork Has Been Drafted for Entire South Side

Law and Order to be Maintained Upon and After Release of Gang Bangers

Chester Defends Month-long Incarceration of Gang Members

Big safety testing failure rate for California ganja products

Three more movies set for filming in Jamaica

C-TOC arrest four for selling drugs without prescriptions

RELATED STORIES
3 Persons Charged for Drug Plane Bust

A Major Drug Bust in the North; 26 Bales of Cocaine, a Daring Shootout and 2 Policemen Implicated

Another Suspected Drug Plane Burnt Up Near Tres Leguas

Drug Plane Dropped 1½ Tons of Cocaine near Rio Hondo before Crash Landing

Cover-Up Underway in Drug Plane Landings, Sources Allege

‘Di plane lan’ again; this time, one is held

Mexican-Belizean granted bail for drugs

RECENT COMMENTS
New look and new cars at revamped showroom
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Man cons potential tenants out of $420,000
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

'I am innocent' Mom denies neglect charge
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Girlie finds Mr Handsome
Melissa Levy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by melissa....

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RECENT COMMENTS
New look and new cars at revamped showroom
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Man cons potential tenants out of $420,000
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

'I am innocent' Mom denies neglect charge
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Girlie finds Mr Handsome
Melissa Levy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by melissa....

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...