Probation Department changes numbers

Nation News - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

The telephone numbers for the Probation Department have been changed. The Department may now be reached via the PBX at 536-0400. The Chief Probation Officer may be contacted at 536-0401; the Deputy...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
New telephone numbers for Ministry of Health and Wellness

Change in telephone numbers at Government House

New telephone numbers for Ministry of Health and Wellness

Change in telephone numbers at polyclinics

National Library Service telephone number changes

GAIA Inc. new phone numbers

New telephone numbers for BMHS



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Vendors Invited To Halloween-Themed Expo

No World Cup training camp for Reggae Girlz

Concert Held In Memory Of Rhondelle Tankard

STAR of the Month: Govana speaks about dancehall artiste doing gospel

Truustar ready to make big impact

STAR of the Month: Govana's mom 'tricked him' into attending St George's

Entertainers - remember 'wild Gilbert'

SPORTS more
Cricket West Indies Thanks Regional Governments

No World Cup training camp for Reggae Girlz

Latest Commercial Bowling League Results

LIAT travel advisory

Youth Urged To Sign Up For TMR Triathlon

Sport Scoreboard, September 12, 2018

Ball stuns Renegades

POLITICS more
Gov't working to alleviate traffic problems in Corporate Area

Gov't to implement measures to alleviate traffic delays from major road projects, says Vaz

Jamaica ranked 5th best economy for starting a business

Donald Trump signs order allowing sanctions for US election meddling in bid to protect midterms

ONLINE READER'S COMMENT: Damion Crawford's time has come!

Work suspended for public officers from Thursday

BREAKING NEWS: No work for public officers on Thursday

BUSINESS more
Premier Burt Meets With Dr. DeLisle Worrell

Maduro looks to China to bolster Venezuela's collapsing economy

Conference to feature tech and the workforce

Butterfield shares slide 1

Three People Made Redundant At Ascendant

Jamaica ranked 5th best economy for starting a business

Joseph Matalon named 2018 PSOJ Hall of Fame inductee

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Former police officer remanded

Vendors Invited To Halloween-Themed Expo

Some Corporate Area roads flooded due to rain

State of Emergency declared along with curfew

Shelters opened at 6 p.m. persons advised to relocate

Princess Margaret Hospital is ready for TS Issac

BREAKING NEWS: Curfew to take effect from midnight tonight as Isaac nears Dominica

RELATED STORIES
New telephone numbers for Ministry of Health and Wellness

Change in telephone numbers at Government House

New telephone numbers for Ministry of Health and Wellness

Change in telephone numbers at polyclinics

National Library Service telephone number changes

GAIA Inc. new phone numbers

New telephone numbers for BMHS

RECENT COMMENTS
Man cons potential tenants out of $420,000
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

'I am innocent' Mom denies neglect charge
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Girlie finds Mr Handsome
Melissa Levy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by melissa....

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Man cons potential tenants out of $420,000
brad ailey: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

'I am innocent' Mom denies neglect charge
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Girlie finds Mr Handsome
Melissa Levy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by melissa....

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...