Jamaican company to revise regional standards for packaging coconut water

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaican company Technological Solutions Limited (TSL), headed by Dr Andre Gordon, has been contracted by Caribbean Agricultural and Research Institute to revise the CARICOM standards and Code of Practice for the packaging of natural coconut water in the region.read more

