Ethiopia, Eritrea reopen border points for first time in 20 years

Nation News - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

ADDIS ABABA â The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea re-opened crossing points on their shared border for the first time in 20 years on Tuesday, cementing a stunning reconciliation and giving Addis Ababa...read more

