Ashenheim Road in St Andrew closed

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

The National Works Agency (NWA) says Ashenheim Road in StÂ Andrew is now closed to vehicular traffic. This is as a result of a massive fire along the corridor this morning. Resulting from the closure, motorists wishing to access Marcus Garvey...read more

