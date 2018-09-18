Isaac downgraded to tropical storm

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

HurricaneÂ Isaac was downgraded to a tropical storm at 11:00 pm last night. The Dominica Meteorological Service announced in its 6:00 am advisory today that at 5 am, Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 14.6 degrees north and longitudeÂ 48.1 degrees...read more

