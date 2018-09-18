Hurricanes Isaac and Florence continue to pose problems for Caribbean countries

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Hurricane Isaac was showing little change in strength as it moved toward the Windward Islands in the Lesser Antilles, while Hurricane Florence was expected to move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas by Wednesday.read more

