JK Rowling joins criticism of Australian cartoonist for 'racist and sexist' Serena sketch

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

JK Rowling joins criticism of Australian cartoonist for 'racist and sexist' Serena sketch elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More JK Rowling joins criticism of Australian cartoonist for 'racist and sexist' Serena sketch Save Serena Williams argues with the chair umpire...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Australian cartoonist under fire for Serena sketch

Pictures of the Day: 10 September 2018

Serena Williams winning the public relations battle after she accused a male US Open umpire of sexism

JK Rowling's 'egotistical obsession' with Twitter slammed by Joanna Trollope

'History is watching': JK Rowling criticises Theresa May's 'plans to praise' Donald Trump

JK Rowling: ‘Racists and bigots’ directing parts of the Brexit campaign

JK Rowling: bunch of racists objected to Hermione being black



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Tuesdays @ the theatre | Oliver & Maffy make big moves in Florida

Paul Wright | Tappa managed priorities well

Boyz can qualify for 2022 World Cup - Hector

Fourth sport for Sasco

Trojan Records film ready

Get ready for Daminance

History lesson from Folk Singers

SPORTS more
Changed man - Maradona says off-pitch issues are in the past

Paul Wright | Tappa managed priorities well

Hydel's Davis hoping for big season

ITF defends US Open chair umpire

Boyz can qualify for 2022 World Cup - Hector

KC dedicate win to late student

Australian cartoonist under fire for Serena sketch

POLITICS more
Hydel's Davis hoping for big season

KC dedicate win to late student

Canadian investors to visit East Portland - Bartlett

How Dr Phillips nodded on his journey for clean

Commuters stranded amid city traffic chaos

Please keep it clean, Crawford appeals to supporters

South Korean president Moon criticised over political nominees’ ‘ethical infractions’

BUSINESS more
KC dedicate win to late student

Half of US foreign profits booked in tax havens – paper

GraceKennedy's Signia Financial acquires Globe Financial

Google case to examine if EU data rules extend globally

KC dedicate win to late student

Catherine Duffy To Join AIG As Country Manager

Bermuda Press shares climb 3.8

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Shaw to link small ganja farmers with large processors

Young lives matter: Yetanya, Trayvon

Trump administration orders closure of Palestinian office

Protesters demand justice for Shanoya

Case against cop who killed St Lucian to go to grand jury

UPDATE: Swan Street business on fire

Five more Corporate Area traffic changes you should know

RELATED STORIES
Australian cartoonist under fire for Serena sketch

Pictures of the Day: 10 September 2018

Serena Williams winning the public relations battle after she accused a male US Open umpire of sexism

JK Rowling's 'egotistical obsession' with Twitter slammed by Joanna Trollope

'History is watching': JK Rowling criticises Theresa May's 'plans to praise' Donald Trump

JK Rowling: ‘Racists and bigots’ directing parts of the Brexit campaign

JK Rowling: bunch of racists objected to Hermione being black

RECENT COMMENTS
'I am innocent' Mom denies neglect charge
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Girlie finds Mr Handsome
Melissa Levy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by melissa....

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RECENT COMMENTS
'I am innocent' Mom denies neglect charge
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Girlie finds Mr Handsome
Melissa Levy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by melissa....

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...