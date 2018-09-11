Japan proposes resumption of commercial whaling

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Japan proposes resumption of commercial whaling elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Japan proposes resumption of commercial whaling Save A mink whale on the deck of Japanese whaling ship Credit: AP 11 September 2018 6:00am Follow Follow the author of this article...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
'Endangered blue whale' harpooned off coast of Iceland

Japanese whaling programme slaughtered 122 pregnant minke whales on ‘barbaric and illegal’ hunt

Norway sparks outcry by raising whaling quota

Japan's fleet returns with 333 whales killed in the name of science

Activists accuse Japanese whalers of killing minke in Australian sanctuary

Japan's yen for whales blown

Two blows to whale slaughter



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fourth sport for Sasco

Trojan Records film ready

Get ready for Daminance

History lesson from Folk Singers

'Dancehall's lyrical content is not - for everybody'

Autopsy performed on rapper Mac Miller, more tests needed

Oliver & Maffy make big moves in Florida

SPORTS more
Australian cartoonist under fire for Serena sketch

UEFA charges Poland over racism

Tappa managed priorities well

ITF defends US Open chair umpire

Boyz can qualify for 2022 World Cup <I>- Hector

Changed man - Maradona says off-pitch issues are in the past

Portugal beat Italy without Ronaldo

POLITICS more
How Dr Phillips nodded on his journey for clean

Commuters stranded amid city traffic chaos

Please keep it clean, Crawford appeals to supporters

South Korean president Moon criticised over political nominees’ ‘ethical infractions’

'Dancehall's lyrical content is not - for everybody'

KC dedicate win to late student

HGV arrival spells growth for Barbados

BUSINESS more
Half of US foreign profits booked in tax havens – paper

GraceKennedy's Signia Financial acquires Globe Financial

Google case to examine if EU data rules extend globally

KC dedicate win to late student

Catherine Duffy To Join AIG As Country Manager

Bermuda Press shares climb 3.8

Permanent Secretary Appointments Announced

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Young lives matter: Yetanya, Trayvon

Trump administration orders closure of Palestinian office

Protesters demand justice for Shanoya

Case against cop who killed St Lucian to go to grand jury

UPDATE: Swan Street business on fire

Five more Corporate Area traffic changes you should know

Death of joyful student shocks community

RELATED STORIES
'Endangered blue whale' harpooned off coast of Iceland

Japanese whaling programme slaughtered 122 pregnant minke whales on ‘barbaric and illegal’ hunt

Norway sparks outcry by raising whaling quota

Japan's fleet returns with 333 whales killed in the name of science

Activists accuse Japanese whalers of killing minke in Australian sanctuary

Japan's yen for whales blown

Two blows to whale slaughter

RECENT COMMENTS
Girlie finds Mr Handsome
Melissa Levy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by melissa....

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

RECENT COMMENTS
Girlie finds Mr Handsome
Melissa Levy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by melissa....

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him