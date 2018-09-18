Bartlett promises caretaker Vaz Portland tourism revival

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, September 18, 2018

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has told Jamaica Labour Party supporters in Portland that there will be a significant improvement in tourist arrivals.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Barrett promises caretaker Vaz Portland tourism revival

Crowd gathered in Port Antonio ahead of PM's arrival

Portland to benefit from nine cruise ships

Crawford denies eyeing East Portland seat

Family affair - Ann Marie Vaz set to join her husband Daryl as JLP representatives in Portland

Portland poised for take-off - Vaz

Portland to get a boost



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Now is the time for The Western Den

Vice Article Highlights Bermuda Fish Sandwiches

The longevity of ‘Royal Palm Estate’ and its possible return - Will there be a comeback?

Spotlight on Asian dancehall 'queens'

D'Angel lifts voice against atrocities

Protoje looks to conquer Europe

Nooks upbeat about new album

SPORTS more
Cricket: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Raishun Burch Continues Competing In Germany

Cricket: Premier, First Division Weekend Results

Three sent off for Rangers

Whaley scores touchdown

Five-star Parish off to flyer

Social Club fight back

POLITICS more
Atherden calls for apolitical womens forum

PM Browne questions why nation left out of US interview waiver programme

Renewed drive to tackle CSME issues

CIBC appeals to credit card customers to donate to charity

Exit poll projects mixed voter message in Sweden election

Meadowbrook looking for mental strength

PNPYO president accuses gov't of plagiarising PNP policies

BUSINESS more
XL Catlin reveals new space insurance policy

PartnerRes Clarke strikes optimistic note

Bermuda set to lead reinsurtech revolution

PwC spotlights blockchain at insurance event

US tax reform not the end for Bermuda

Seriously? Cereal offender could do with spell on bench

Acting Chief Network Engineer Jacqui Simons

TECH more
Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

CRIME more
Amazon Warriors pinch second after blitzing Knight Riders

Phillip Every 1949-2018

Fatal boat crash is a wake-up call

Motorcyclist hurt in Harbour Road crash

Pair rob pizza deliveryman

Warwick Academy concert to remember 911 victim

Motorcyclist hurt in Hamilton Parish crash

RELATED STORIES
Barrett promises caretaker Vaz Portland tourism revival

Crowd gathered in Port Antonio ahead of PM's arrival

Portland to benefit from nine cruise ships

Crawford denies eyeing East Portland seat

Family affair - Ann Marie Vaz set to join her husband Daryl as JLP representatives in Portland

Portland poised for take-off - Vaz

Portland to get a boost

RECENT COMMENTS
Girlie finds Mr Handsome
Melissa Levy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by melissa....

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

RECENT COMMENTS
Girlie finds Mr Handsome
Melissa Levy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by melissa....

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him