U.S. Embassy Issues Security Alert to U.S. Citizen Living in Belize

Channel 5 Belize - Friday, September 18, 2018

The U.S. embassy has issued a warning to its nationals advising that checkpoints are in place throughout the south side and that there is an increase in personnel to detain [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
U.S. Chargé d’ Affaires Adrienne Galanek Prepares to Conclude her Mission in Belize

The LGBT Flag Flies Atop the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan

RESTORE Belize Discusses ‘Metamorphosis’ of City Youth

U.C.L.A Bruin Talks STEM with City Girls

U.S. Makes Latest Donation of Equipment to B.D.F., Coast Guard

U.S. Government Suspends Temporary Work Visas to Belizeans

U.S. Embassy Donates to Preservation of Xunantunich…



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bussweh follows his heart

Kiwanis Grill-Off

Jazz pianist Randy Weston is dead

Artistes pained by Yetanya's brutal murder

For the Reckord | Agricultural journalist turns novelist

SAT, September 8 - FRI, September 21 - FRI, October 12 - SAT, September 22 - FRI, September 28 - TUE, October 30 - SAT, November 3

A historic first international school for western Jamaica

SPORTS more
Duke and Duchess of Sussex support military mental health at gala marking 100 days to the end of WW1

Not enough referees! - Local body struggling to provide officials for upcoming matches

Investigators Looking Into the Death of Jeffrey Hernandez

New GK stars as Germany, France end 0-0

Inform Campbelle recalled for SA series

Munro powers TKR back to top of CPL

Guerra, Lewis steer T&T to easy win

POLITICS more
Haiti unveils new government after riots

St Vincent urges Antigua and Barbuda to support CCJ

Vernamfield development project to start in October

Re-registration Cut Off Date is September 30th

Opposition Leader Says This is Not About Politics

Human Rights Commission of Belize Concerned Over State of Emergency

New GK stars as Germany, France end 0-0

BUSINESS more
Venezuela urged to accept migration crisis humanitarian aid

Venezuela breaks monthly inflation record, opposition says

Haiti unveils new government after riots

A year on, Caribbean islands bear scars of Hurricane Irma

Jamaica Broilers raises $500 million

St Vincent crack down on rental of private homes

Many Caribbean businesses not protecting their intellectual property

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Artistes pained by Yetanya's brutal murder

Should obeah be decriminalised?

Four dead in Cincinnati bank shooting

Killer deacon dead

Cops appeal for info after schoolboy, two men shot in brazen attack

Autopsy on body of murdered Trench Town teen completed

Vybz Kartel juror to know fate this month

RELATED STORIES
U.S. Chargé d’ Affaires Adrienne Galanek Prepares to Conclude her Mission in Belize

The LGBT Flag Flies Atop the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan

RESTORE Belize Discusses ‘Metamorphosis’ of City Youth

U.C.L.A Bruin Talks STEM with City Girls

U.S. Makes Latest Donation of Equipment to B.D.F., Coast Guard

U.S. Government Suspends Temporary Work Visas to Belizeans

U.S. Embassy Donates to Preservation of Xunantunich…

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
mary hanson: Thank you Dr. Okuns, your herbal medicine is a good remedy for herpes cure, and Removing Warts! You can contact Dr. Okuns via E-mail: herbal.home247@yahoo.com for any types of diseases solutions...

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...