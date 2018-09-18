Two Cruise Ships Cancel Due To Weather

Bernews - Thursday, September 18, 2018

The Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre confirmed that both the Norwegian Escape and Sirena have cancelled their calls to Bermuda due to the weather...read more

