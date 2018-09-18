BWA workers off the job

Nation News - Thursday, September 18, 2018

From around 9 oâclock this morning, workers at the Barbados Water Authority walked off the job. It is understood that the workers are upset about reports that indicated they will not be receiving the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
BWA workers take industrial action

St Joseph resident frustrated

BWA back pay starts

Video: Toni Moore on BWA agreement

BWA workers stage protest march

Estwick: It will break the BWA

BWA workers off the job



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Two New Bacardi Rums To Be Introduced

Chaka Khan, Manhattan Transfer island-bound

Rebel Pool Daze closes summer on a high note

Marvino hopes for 'A New Day'

Boom Boom supports parents' back-to-school efforts

Mojo dedicates 'Be Free' to Bobi Wine

Teejay joins Romeich Entertainment - Mobay deejay now labelmate with Ding Dong and Shenseea

SPORTS more
Bermuda slip down leaderboard

Brown Bad behaviour must be stamped out

Canada to reconstruct five schools in Dominica

Marigot Village Council Chairman vows to address lack of firefighting resources

Sport Scoreboard, September 6, 2018

Changes to schedule

Bermuda trio tied in 27th positon in Ireland

POLITICS more
PNP to outline policies for Jamaica at annual conference next week

Minister Caines Meets With NCA In London

Bermuda bids farewell to the Voice of Summer

Mojo dedicates 'Be Free' to Bobi Wine

Power of money versus politics

Values, attitudes and the truth

Pressley calls upset House win 'surreal'; gets in Trump dig

BUSINESS more
BFMs ratings affirmed by AM Best

Digicel lands major ICT-managed services contract in Dominica

BEST Shipping Acquires Bermuda Forwarders

An introduction to stamp duty

Daughter succeeds mum to helm Island Trading

Column: ‘At Beginning Of A Digital Revolution’

Ascendant’s August 2018 Share Repurchases

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Storm over Caines cereal bar comment

Transgender person accused of rape is remanded into female prison and sexually assaults inmates within days

Bermuda slip down leaderboard

Man in hospital after Ord Road stabbing

Missing man safe and well

Belize City under state of emergency

Marcus Garvey Drive traffic delay

RELATED STORIES
BWA workers take industrial action

St Joseph resident frustrated

BWA back pay starts

Video: Toni Moore on BWA agreement

BWA workers stage protest march

Estwick: It will break the BWA

BWA workers off the job

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...