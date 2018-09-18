UK announces trial scheme for non-EU farm workers after Brexit

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, September 18, 2018

LONDON,ÃÂ United KingdomÃÂ (AFP) â Britain announced Thursday it will trial a six-month visa system to let in non-EU seasonal workers to pick crops, as Brexit leaves farmers facing a labour shortage.The two-year pilot programme will allow 2,500 workers from outside the European...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Brexit EU migration study examines if British workers are at a disadvantage to foreign labour

Has Britain left the EU? (Almost) Every single Brexit question answered

Ruth Davidson: 'Foolhardy' to devolve all EU agriculture powers to Scotland after Brexit

Businesses could be hit with annual £1,000 charge for every skilled EU migrant they bring in after Brexit

British farmers will have access to migrant workers after Brexit, Andrea Leadsom pledges 

Theresa May under pressure from cabinet ministers to let in low-skilled EU migrants after Brexit

Brexit may open doors for us



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Two New Bacardi Rums To Be Introduced

Chaka Khan, Manhattan Transfer island-bound

Rebel Pool Daze closes summer on a high note

Marvino hopes for 'A New Day'

Boom Boom supports parents' back-to-school efforts

Mojo dedicates 'Be Free' to Bobi Wine

Teejay joins Romeich Entertainment - Mobay deejay now labelmate with Ding Dong and Shenseea

SPORTS more
Brown Bad behaviour must be stamped out

Canada to reconstruct five schools in Dominica

Marigot Village Council Chairman vows to address lack of firefighting resources

Sport Scoreboard, September 6, 2018

Changes to schedule

Bermuda trio tied in 27th positon in Ireland

Oliveira places eighth at Green Mountain

POLITICS more
PNP to outline policies for Jamaica at annual conference next week

Minister Caines Meets With NCA In London

Bermuda bids farewell to the Voice of Summer

Mojo dedicates 'Be Free' to Bobi Wine

Power of money versus politics

Values, attitudes and the truth

Pressley calls upset House win 'surreal'; gets in Trump dig

BUSINESS more
Digicel lands major ICT-managed services contract in Dominica

BEST Shipping Acquires Bermuda Forwarders

An introduction to stamp duty

Daughter succeeds mum to helm Island Trading

Column: ‘At Beginning Of A Digital Revolution’

Ascendant’s August 2018 Share Repurchases

Ascendant’s August 2018 Share Repurchases

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Man in hospital after Ord Road stabbing

Missing man safe and well

Belize City under state of emergency

Marcus Garvey Drive traffic delay

Police Investigating Stabbing Incident

Families in Idlib flee front line villages as Assad regime assault looms

Prison chiefs inform victim's family of killer's release on murder anniversary - after saying he would not be freed

RELATED STORIES
Brexit EU migration study examines if British workers are at a disadvantage to foreign labour

Has Britain left the EU? (Almost) Every single Brexit question answered

Ruth Davidson: 'Foolhardy' to devolve all EU agriculture powers to Scotland after Brexit

Businesses could be hit with annual £1,000 charge for every skilled EU migrant they bring in after Brexit

British farmers will have access to migrant workers after Brexit, Andrea Leadsom pledges 

Theresa May under pressure from cabinet ministers to let in low-skilled EU migrants after Brexit

Brexit may open doors for us

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà
Arthur Collins: How well are you prepared for a cyber incident or breach? Is your data safe?, the more you know, the better you can react. Strengthen your cybersecurity stance by contacting CLASSIC CYBER HACKS...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack and Cyber security needs met. We're a...

Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...