100 Persons Have Already Been Detained

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, September 18, 2018

As we said, over a hundred persons from both areas have since been detained and are in holding cells across the city. About seventy-five, including adults and minors, are expected [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Diesel Takes a Dip at the Pumps

No Cell Phones in the Voting Booth

Japanese make building donation for O.W. high school

New Fabers Road to Get “Olympic” Football Stadium!

Tropigas Awards Grants for Back-to-School Initiative

Investigation into Free Zone Fire Ongoing

Fire Guts Storehouse in Corozal Free Zone



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Day One of Carnival Mas Camp

‘Annie’ Set To Be Staged Starting On October 4

Photos: Inmates Create Art For Car Park

Photos: Inmates Create Art For Car Park

Lyrics on pots, pullovers, pans and panties - Sophia Brown uses lyrics as draws to branded items

Youngsters need more guidance - Dimon Treajah

Summer Doll Artistes' Edition: Tifa

SPORTS more
Jeffrey Hernandez’s Family Searching for Answers

Manders and Jordan-Whitter hail success of Fun Day

Disputed calls mar semis

Belize to take on Bahamas in Football Match

Hall Named Minor League Player Of The Month

Chapman Named GSC Freshman Of The Week

Head of NHS blames Premier League football teams for fuelling gambling addictions

POLITICS more
State of Emergency Sanctioned Months Ago says Minister Saldivar

Opposition Leader Says GOB’s ‘heavy-handedness’ is Not Working

Amendment to Gang Legislation Makes it Difficult for suspects to get bail

Amendment to Gang Legislation Makes it Difficult for suspects to get bail

Packed service for Voice of Summer

Grandmother slashed during fight

C'bean leaders meeting to discuss single market

BUSINESS more
Three Legal Interns Finish Trainee Programme

BFM shares rise 10 cents

Belco seeks views on grid code

Court: Construction Firm Denies Charges

Abir highlights island insurers EU impact

Top cybersecurity expert to speak at event

ABIR Companies Operate In 20 EU States

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Post-Mortem of Daniel Lopez and Francis Pollard concluded today

PUP Leader Wants ComPol Whylie Fired

Amendment to Gang Legislation Makes it Difficult for suspects to get bail

Amendment to Gang Legislation Makes it Difficult for suspects to get bail

State of Public Emergency Declared in Southside Belize City

Police issue alert for missing man

Insurers hope $5 000 fine will bite

RELATED STORIES
Diesel Takes a Dip at the Pumps

No Cell Phones in the Voting Booth

Japanese make building donation for O.W. high school

New Fabers Road to Get “Olympic” Football Stadium!

Tropigas Awards Grants for Back-to-School Initiative

Investigation into Free Zone Fire Ongoing

Fire Guts Storehouse in Corozal Free Zone

RECENT COMMENTS
Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dagenham primary school engulfed by huge fire a day before start of term
rose: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this Russian hacker who helped hack into my ex husbands facebook, whatsapp and sms under...

Glendairy break-in
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dagenham primary school engulfed by huge fire a day before start of term
rose: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this Russian hacker who helped hack into my ex husbands facebook, whatsapp and sms under...

Glendairy break-in
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...